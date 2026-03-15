Oil loading operations at UAE’s Fujairah have restarted, industry source says

Oil loading operations at the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, have resumed following a drone attack and fire on Saturday, a Fujairah-based industry source told Reuters.

Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, is the outlet for about 1 million barrels per day of the UAE’s Murban crude oil – a volume equal to about 1% of world demand.

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg News earlier reported the resumption of oil loading operations in the emirate.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Youssef Saba in Dubai and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jamie Freed)