Did your stranded production suddenly become economical?

Today’s rapidly changing oil prices have suddenly made some wells that were previously uneconomic, now an immediate source of revenue. But with the uncertainty and fluctuations happening daily, equipping a single well battery with a permanent setup could be risky.

That’s where a vapour-tight production package could be the right fit. With no term commitment and the extreme ease of setup, Vapour-tight single well batteries are the right solution to get that production online.

Equipped with an integrated separator, these packages come complete with everything required downstream of the wellhead and can be set up in as little as 3 hours.

The package includes;

400 bbl to 600 bbl capacity vapour-tight vessel w/500,000 BTU firetube and BMS

Integrated 24” separator equipped with mechanical 2” liquid dump

2” meter run with driflo 2 pen recorder

Kimray BPCV

2” 600 ansi inlet ESD

LP tank vent to flare with detonation arrestor

4” x 2” x 40’ guyed dual HP and LP flare stack

2” hammer union flare lines

HP and LP flare knockout drums

Propane pilot flare ignition

3” PVPA relief vent

Call OSY Rentals today to book your setup for as quickly as tomorrow!

Contact Greg Cairns at 403-585-5750 or greg@osyrentals.com