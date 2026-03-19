European countries and Japan: ready to help on Hormuz, stabilise energy markets

Leading nations in Europe said in a joint statement with Japan on Thursday they would take steps to stabilise energy markets and were ready to join “appropriate efforts” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, condemned attacks by Iran and called on it to halt its actions immediately. It also said they would work with certain energy producing nations to increase output and stabilise markets.

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait,” the statement said. “We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning.”

Welcoming the release of strategic petroleum reserves, the statement added: “We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output.”

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Kate Holton, editing by William James)