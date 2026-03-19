Oil majors’ output in the Middle East

Most oil and gas majors operate in the Middle East, where the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has disrupted shipping and output. Shell ’s Pearl plant and Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery were reported damaged, while TotalEnergies said 15% of production is offline.

Here are some details on the majors’ production in the region, in alphabetical order:

* BP

BP’s oil and gas output in the Middle East in 2025 was around 503,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 22% of BP’s overall production, according to Reuters calculations based on BP’s latest annual report. BP has no refineries in the Middle East.

* Chevron

Chevron, which has relatively little output in the Middle East, produced 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025 from Israel and the partitioned zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. This compares with overall output of 3.7 million boed.

It does not operate any refineries in the Middle East.

* ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips produced 147,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day last year from non-operated projects in Qatar and Libya, or 6% of total global production.

* ENI

Eni’s oil and gas output in the Middle East was around 379,000 boed, or 22% of total output in 2024, according to Reuters calculations based on company data.

Eni holds a minority stake in ADNOC Refining, which operates the Ruwais refinery complex in the United Arab Emirates.

* Exxon

Exxon’s exposure in the Middle East includes a partnership in the Upper Zakum oilfield, offshore UAE, which has capacity of 1 million barrels per day.

Exxon grew its share of Qatar liquefied natural gas volumes to 60 million tons per year after signing an agreement with QatarEnergy in 2022 to further develop the North Field East.

The company does not disclose production by country, but analysts have estimated about 20% of Exxon’s total oil and gas output is located in the Middle East. About 5% of Exxon’s global refining capacity is in the region, including its 50% stake in a JV owning Saudi Arabia’s 400,000 bpd SAMREF refinery.

* Shell

Shell’s oil and gas output in 2025 in the Middle East, including Egypt and excluding Qatar, was around 307,000 boed, or 11% of its overall production, according to Reuters calculations based on its latest annual report.

In Qatar, Shell has a 30% stake in a 7.8 million metric tons a year LNG facility.

Shell has a 100% interest in Pearl GTL in Qatar that has capacity to process up to 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of wellhead gas, converting it into 140,000 bpd of gas-to-liquids.

In Oman, Shell has a 30% interest in a 7.1 million metric tons a year LNG facility and an 11% interest in a 3.7 million metric tons a year LNG facility.

Shell has no refineries in the Middle East.

* TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies’ oil and gas output in the Middle East, including Egypt, was around 348,000 boed, or around 34% of its global output, according to Reuters calculations based on its 2024 annual report. TotalEnergies also holds stakes in refineries and petrochemicals plants in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, America Hernandez, Sheila Dang, Francesca Landini; editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)