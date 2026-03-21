Iranian gas to Iraq resumes after South Pars attack, Iraqi state news agency says

Iranian gas supplies to Iraq have resumed at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Saturday, according to the state news agency.

Flows had been halted after Israel attacked Iran’s main gas field, South Pars, on Wednesday.

The current five million cubic metres is a fraction of the contracted 50 million cubic metres. Iraqi officials say volumes will increase gradually, but have provided neither a timeframe nor details of the damage to the Iranian gas facilities.

“Following the resumption of Iranian gas supplies, the national grid has recorded stability in production at 14,000 megawatts,” Ahmed Moussa, an electricity ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the state news agency.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Kirsten Donovan)