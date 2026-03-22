Suncor’s global head of market and trade risk management to depart, sources say

The global head of market and trade risk management at Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy is set to leave the company, two sources said on Friday.

Ray Sick has held the role at Suncor since February 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will join utility NextEra Energy, two sources said. Sick will take a leadership role in the risk division, one of the sources added.

Suncor and NextEra did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sick did not reply to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

Sick will be leaving Suncor after almost six years.

In his latest role, Sick handled crude, refined products, chemicals, power, natural gas and environmental credits, and was based in Houston, according to LinkedIn. He was previously director of global crude and products risk.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Rod Nickel)