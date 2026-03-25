Canada advances global energy leadership at CERAWeek

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ – As global energy markets face volatility, Canada is offering predictability and stability to our partners. Canadian energy already plays a central role in North American energy security, and we are now expanding our global reach to increase our exports, unlock new financing and seize opportunities for Canadian companies and supply chains so we can create security and prosperity for Canadians and our allies. Now more than ever, the case for Canadian energy is clear.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, concluded a successful visit to CERAWeek 2026 in Houston, Texas, where he highlighted Canada’s value proposition for American and international partners as an energy superpower.

While in Houston, Minister Hodgson met with United States Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, and United States Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright. They discussed the long-standing and critical energy partnership between Canada and the U.S. and opportunities to work together to enhance North American energy security and affordability for the continued benefit of citizens in both countries. They also continued discussions on critical minerals trade and supply chains and on other joint priorities, including oil, gas and nuclear energy.

During his time in Houston, Minister Hodgson met with several leaders in energy, technology and finance asset management, including those from BlackRock, Breakthrough Energy, JERA Asia, Ovintiv, Equinor, the American Petroleum Institute and Shell. The Minister and industry leaders discussed investment and partnership in conventional and clean energy and grid modernization.

Minister Hodgson welcomed delegations to Houston and CERAWeek 2026 from Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador and encouraged investment in the unique energy opportunities available across Canada. He reinforced how Team Canada is working together to quickly and responsibly grow and develop our energy and natural resources.

Before departing Houston, the Minister also visited Freeport, Texas, where he received a tour of the Freeport Marine Terminal. Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, this major hub for crude oil exports is connected to Enbridge’s pipeline infrastructure, allowing Western Canadian heavy crude to be re-exported around the world. This shared system shows how Canada and the United States can work together to boost global energy security and economic growth.

The federal government is focused on leveraging Canada’s abundant energy and natural resources to generate and enhance secure, affordable, responsible and reliable energy for Canadians and our allies around the world. We are an energy superpower, and that is how we can become the strongest economy in the G7 and a supplier of choice for allies.

Quote

“Canada’s resource abundance means we can deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy at home and help our allies achieve the same. Canada has what the world wants, and we are growing our energy sector, strengthening our partnerships and making transformative changes that will catalyze private investment in Canada so we can continue to supply domestic and global markets for decades to come.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Canada plays a central role in ensuring North American energy security, supplying approximately 63 percent of U.S. crude oil imports and delivering natural gas that is key to shared continental energy reliability.

As the United States’ primary source of imported electricity — 82 percent of its imported electricity in 2024 — Canada provides clean, dependable power to the equivalent of over four million American homes through an integrated grid, shared reliability standards and robust two–way trade. This helps North American households, businesses and grid operators maintain resilience and affordability as electricity demand rises.

Canada’s uranium resources are among the largest and highest quality in the world, with a grade 100 times the global average. In 2024, we produced about 24 percent of total global uranium output, with production value reaching $3 billion. Canada supplies the U.S. with enough uranium to power 27 million homes.

Since August 2025 alone, Natural Resources Canada has announced 17 engagements — memoranda of understanding, joint statements and letters of intent — across nine countries, opening markets for Canadian energy, minerals, agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

In November 2025, Canada and Alberta announced the Canada–Alberta Memorandum of Understanding, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, unlocking the full potential of Western Canada’s resources and positioning Canada as a superpower in both clean and conventional energy.

Global energy markets are facing significant volatility following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA), including Canada, have agreed to a co-ordinated release of oil stocks to help stabilize energy markets and supply around the world. Canada will support this collective action by increasing oil production by 23.6 million Canadian barrels. Our natural gas exports will also expand in the coming months, providing additional fuel to allies around the world.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

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