Devon Energy to hold activity steady even as oil prices spike, CEO says

U.S. shale producer Devon Energy will not react quickly to the jump in oil prices and will instead focus on long-term price signals, its CEO Clay Gaspar said on Wednesday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Here are some details:

* “We will not be oversteering on near-term signals,” Devon CEO Clay Gaspar said on the sidelines of the conference, nor will it react to front-month prices, he added.

* Front-month U.S. crude futures traded as high as $119 a barrel on March 9, highest since June 2022, after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 led to the closure of the key Strait of Hormuz waterway.

* “It’s incredibly important that we keep a steady hand in these kinds of times. We’re looking at the back end of the curve and not looking at front-months,” Gaspar said.

* Devon Energy is expected to close its merger with Coterra Energy in the second quarter of 2026, making it the largest independent U.S. producer.

* Oil prices above $100 a barrel will not trigger a meaningful rise in U.S. output unless they stay elevated for more than a quarter, shale executives said at CERAWeek.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston)