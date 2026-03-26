U.S. envoy Witkoff says Iran is seeking an off-ramp

The United States has sent Iran a “15-point action list” as a basis for negotiations to end the current conflict, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday, adding that there are signs that Tehran was interested in making a deal.

Witkoff, speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, said that the nascent talks could be successful if the Iranians realize there were no good alternatives – a realization Tehran might be coming to, he argued.

“We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction,” Witkoff told reporters.

“We have strong signs that this is a possibility.”

Witkoff said Pakistan had been acting as a mediator, confirming statements from Pakistani officials.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Doina Chiacu and Gram Slattery; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis)