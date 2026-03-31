Edison says Qatar still evaluating impact of Iran attack on LNG supply

Edison has a long-term contract with QatarEnergy to receive 6.4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, around 10% of Italy’s total annual consumption.
Monti said QatarEnergy was committed to mitigating the impact of the recent disruptions on its long-term customers, while an agreement with LNG supplier Venture Global would also help reduce the effects of missed Qatari deliveries. Venture Global and Edison said last week they had reached an agreement to settle a long-running arbitration dispute. As part of the deal, Venture Global will supply Edison with additional LNG cargoes beyond those in their long-term contract, primarily to support deliveries to the Italian market.
“It may be that after our announcement someone else thinks about it and sits down at the table,” Monti said when asked if other companies in arbitration with Venture Global might choose to settle their disputes.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti and Alexander Smith)