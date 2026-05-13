TPH Advising on Sale of Selected Journey Energy Inc. Assets

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TPH&Co. has been retained by Journey Energy Inc. to advise on the divestment of selected assets in Alberta. The assets produce ~3,800 boe/d (65% liquids).

For more information including a summary of the assets and to receive a copy of the confidentiality agreement or to arrange a discussion with a member of the TPH team, please contact journeyenergy@tphco.ca.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities – Canada, ULC is a Member, Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.