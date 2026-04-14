Williams CEO says PA-NY Constitution natgas pipe could be online as soon as 2027

U.S. energy company Williams Cos CEO Chad Zamarin said on Tuesday the long-delayed Constitution natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York could be operational as soon as the end of 2027, if all goes as planned with the controversial project.

Zamarin made the comments in Brooklyn, New York, at the groundbreaking of another long-delayed gas pipe, the company’s Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project.

“We are working with the states to get final commercial agreements, so that’s really the most important next step. If we can accomplish that within the next couple of months then Constitution will be online by the end of 2027,” Zamarin said.

After years of fighting for permits, especially water permits, from state regulators, Williams canceled Constitution in 2020 and NESE in 2024.

In May 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration used New York’s reconsideration of Williams’ proposed gas pipes in the state as part of a deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul to lift a federal ban on the construction of Norwegian energy firm Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind farm off New York.

Hochul did not agree to approve either pipe project but said the state would work with the U.S. administration and private entities on projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law.

Constitution is designed to move around 0.65 billion cubic feet per day of gas from Pennsylvania to New York.

NESE is designed to move around 0.4 bcfd of gas from Pennsylvania, across New Jersey and into New York.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply around five million U.S. homes for a day.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Keith Weir)