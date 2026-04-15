Faster approvals for major projects

Alberta’s government is introducing legislation to approve priority projects critical to the province’s economic future faster.

Apr 14, 2026

If passed, Bill 30, the Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act, will establish a 120-day approval time frame to accelerate major project development, reduce delays and improve Alberta’s position as a competitor for global investment. The legislation sets clear criteria, application requirements, approval processes and timelines for proponents, regulators and government. To qualify, projects must align with provincial priorities, be of strategic economic importance and involve a minimum capital investment of $250 million.

To be considered for a qualified designation, project proponents will also be required to complete, or have substantially completed, the environmental impact assessment process and Indigenous consultation. The legislation does not change Alberta’s duty to consult.

“The world needs Alberta oil and gas now more than ever. Taking action to accelerate the approval process is critical for Alberta to unleash its energy potential and ensure a sustainable sector for decades to come.” Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals

Delays and duplication in project approvals have driven investment away from Canada, including $12 billion in energy investment to the U.S. in 2025 alone. At the same time, global demand for Alberta’s energy continues to grow. Faster approvals will help Alberta secure investment, grow production and expand access to global markets.

A review and support process would be established through a newly created project coordination review team within Executive Council to assess major project applications and make recommendations to a committee of deputy ministers. When a qualified project is approved by the committee, cabinet will designate qualifying projects through an order-in-council. The issuance of the order-in-council would trigger a 120-day approval clock for the regulators, with the same timeline requirement applying for all subsequent required permits upon receipt by the regulator.

“We’re pleased the government has tabled this critical legislation to speed up major project approvals in Alberta without sacrificing safety, the environment and important Indigenous consultation. A 120-day approval process is not only good for business, but also for hard-working tradespeople who rely on building and maintaining these major projects to support their families and communities. We look forward to this bill becoming law.” Chris Flett, business manager, International Union of Operating Engineers Local Union No. 955

With this legislation, Alberta’s government is building on the Canada-Alberta memorandum of understanding by prioritizing the development of critical infrastructure needed to increase production while reducing emissions. The province’s accelerated process would also complement the recent federal-provincial agreement allowing Canada to rely on Alberta’s environmental and regulatory system for projects primarily within provincial jurisdiction.

Quick facts

In October 2025, the Energy and Minerals mandate letter included direction to develop an expedited 120-day provincial approval process for priority projects designated to be in the provincial interest.

In November 2025, the governments of Canada and Alberta signed a new agreement to more than double oil exports to Asian markets, address investment uncertainty and reduce emissions.

In April 2026, the governments of Canada and Alberta signed the Co-operation Agreement on Environmental and Impact Assessment to reduce duplication with federal and provincial assessments that add time, cost and uncertainty to major projects.

Consultation is not part of the 120-permitting process. Alberta’s duty to consult remains for any project that may impact Treaty rights.

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See the official news release on the Government of Alberta website here.