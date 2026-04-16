ERCOT sees surge in power demand by 2030s amid data center growth

* ERCOT’s preliminary base forecast projects peak electricity demand climbing from about 98,087 megawatts in 2026 to about 111,318 megawatts by 2032.
* These projections reflect factors such as economic growth, electric vehicle adoption, rooftop solar installations and existing large loads.
* However, when accounting for large and medium loads reported by transmission companies, peak demand could jump to 367,790 megawatts by 2032, more than triple current levels.
* Non-crypto data centers account for the vast majority of the projected growth in demand, followed by cryptocurrency mining, industrial customers and oil and gas operations.
* The operator said the data centers reflect “continued growth and interest in Texas and the ERCOT grid.”
(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)