GLJ Confirms Leadership Transition; Michael Livingstone Named Incoming CEO

Calgary, Alberta — GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) announces a planned leadership transition, with President & Chief Executive Officer Jodi Anhorn stepping down from his role effective October 1, 2026. Michael Livingstone, currently Senior Vice President, Geosciences, will assume the role of President & CEO.

This transition follows a structured and deliberate succession process led by GLJ’s Board of Directors, designed to ensure continuity in leadership, stability for employees and clients, and alignment with the company’s long-term strategy.

Jodi Anhorn has been with GLJ for more than three decades, playing a central role in the company’s growth and evolution. Under his leadership, GLJ strengthened its position as a trusted advisor across subsurface evaluation, carbon capture and storage, and integrated energy solutions.

“GLJ has been my professional home for over 30 years,” said Anhorn. “I am proud of what we have built together and confident in the strength of our team. This transition reflects a thoughtful plan that keeps our values, ownership model, and strategic direction firmly in place. I have full confidence in Mike’s ability to lead GLJ forward.”

Michael Livingstone brings more than 25 years of international experience across hydrocarbon exploration, field development, and carbon sequestration. Since joining GLJ in 2024, he has led the Geosciences division, supporting complex domestic and global projects. His background combines deep technical expertise with a strong track record in leadership, team development, and client-focused delivery.

Livingstone’s experience spans multiple basins and disciplines, including subsurface characterization, project development, and commercial strategy. He also holds a Master’s degree in Sustainable Energy, reflecting his broader perspective on evolving energy systems.

“GLJ has a strong foundation built on technical excellence, trusted relationships, and a clear sense of purpose,” said Livingstone. “I’m looking forward to working with our team to continue delivering high-value insights for our clients while building on the strength of what has already been established.”

Over the coming months, Anhorn and Livingstone will work closely together to support a smooth transition. GLJ’s leadership, ownership structure, and strategic priorities remain unchanged, ensuring consistency for clients, partners, and employees.

This succession plan reinforces GLJ’s commitment to long-term stability, disciplined growth, and delivering trusted, high-quality expertise across subsurface evaluation and emerging energy solutions.

About GLJ:

As global energy consultants, GLJ’s expertise has evolved over our 53 years to meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy. Our team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals are international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services. We are future-thinking and have a proven track record of helping our clients find the right sustainable solutions that enable them to thrive.

GLJ helps businesses navigate the changing energy landscape and gives them confidence in taking the next step with tailored sustainable strategies – regardless of the project phase or business sector.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dean Anderson

Business Development Director

GLJ Ltd.

danderson@gljpc.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/glj-ltd