NEW 2026 Stampede Packages & 1 Night Chuckwagon Sponsorships

🤠2 Months Til’ Stampede & Corporate Calgary’s Legendary Ballroom Parties!🤠

👍Corporate Calgary’s VIP Stampede Parties…Bootleggin’ Breakfast

👉Be part of the 60 Years of Stampede Tradition! Corporate Stampede FUN at Calgary’s premium hotel ballrooms, to impress your clients & staff!

👉Elevated events with curated breakfasts, CCMA award winning entertainment and private bar service.

✅ Buy Tickets & Corporate Tables NOW (From $119 per person)

WWW.BOOTLEGGINBREAKFAST.COM

🤠JULY 7 @ Westin Calgary Ballroom

🤠JULY 9 @ Fairmont Palliser Ballroom

🔥Tuesday, July 7th Performers:

🔹ALLI WALKER

👉2024 CCMA FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

👉2025 CCMA VIDEO OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

👍Her song, “The Whiskey’s Gone” gained her TikTok Fame With Over 10 Million Views & 2 Million Streams

👍Alli is also known for her hit songs, “I Like Big Trucks”, “Creek” as well as her performance with SHANIA TWAIN at the Churchill Music Festival.

🔹Flaysher (Country Music Alberta Award Nominees)

🔹Kelsi Mayne (CMA Ontario Nominee & Sirius XM Top of the Country Finalist)

🔥After Party @ Nashville North Tent features:

🔹GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Nominee, Ernest

🔹CCMA Nominee, Zach McPhee

🔥Thursday, July 9th Performers:

🔹TONY STEVENS

👉2025 CCMA BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST NOMINEE

👉2025 BCCMA MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR & SONG OF THE YEAR

👉2024 CCMA SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

👍Tony’s song, “Whiskey In Colorado” gained him Fame With Over 1.2 Million Spotify Streams & 2 Million Streams Combined.

🔹Surprise Guest Performance By a CCMA Winner & Canadian Country Music Legend

🔹Kelsi Mayne (CMA Ontario Nominee & Sirius XM Top of the Country Finalist)

🔹Brandon Lorenzo (Country Music Alberta Nominee & North American Country Music Association Winner)

🎉2026 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST TICKETS INCLUDE:

👉6 Drink Tickets Per Person (*2 Drink Tickets Per Person For Stampede Special Options), Chef Prepared Breakfast, Exclusive Performances By Award Winning Country Music Artists and Entry to the Official After Parties so you can watch the Stampede tent concerts for Free.

👉The Breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with the Official Stampede Tent After Parties that follow from 1pm-2am:

🔺July 7th After Party @ Nashville North Tent with FREE Entry To Stampede Park

🔺July 9th After Party To Be Announced Very Soon

🔥BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S VIP STAMPEDE PARTIES

🤠 Book 1 Night Chuckwagon Sponsorship @ Calgary Stampede. The MOST POWERFUL experiential marketing platform .🤠

The Bootleggin’ Breakfast & VIP YYC are proud to announce our Official Chuckwagon Driver for the 2026 Calgary Stampede is legendary driver, ROSS KNIGHT!

🟥ABOUT OUR CHUCKWAGON DRIVER:

🔺Ross was in the 2023 Calgary Stampede Rangeland Derby Championship Final

🔺Won 3 CPCA Championships

🔺Won Ponoka Stampede in 2022

🔺Won Strathmore Stampede in 2023

👍Corporate Calgary, book the exclusive Chuckwagon Package below and give your Clients & Staff a VIP Experience that they’ll remember for a lifetime!

🔷SPONSOR A CHUCKWAGON FOR 1 NIGHT🔷

🔺The MOST POWERFUL experiential marketing platform in Canada. Get HUGE EXPOSURE, HIGH VISIBILITY and deep community connection with the Chuckwagon Sponsorship.

🔺Your company name & logo will appear on a Chuckwagon Tarp on your night

🔺16,000 spectators in the stands and 4.5 million broadcast views

🔺Your Chuckwagon will be announced for your race heat along with a company one-liner.

🔺Tarp production & approval included in package, so you just need to show up on the day of your event

🔺Our staff is onsite daily to walk your group through the full day experience

🔺** Package also includes 10-50 VIP Chuckwagon Experience tickets**

(description below)

🔺$30 drink tickets per person & dinner at private sponsor tent on the Stampede Grounds

🔺Reserved Infield seating to watch the chuckwagon races

🔺Private guided tour of the barns to see the thoroughbreds up close

🔺Meet & Greet with chuckwagon driver, Ross Knight prior to the races

🔺Entry to Stampede Park & VIP Access to the barns

👉Contact our office to book your exclusive 1 Night Chuckwagon Sponsorship:

✅403-282-1400

✅info@VIPYYC.com