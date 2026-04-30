Apollo, Blackstone and KKR vie for Shell stake in LNG Canada, sources say

Any one of Apollo, Blackstone and KKR could ultimately win out, or Shell could retain some or all of the stake, the people said.
Shell declined to comment. Shell CEO Wael Sawan said this week that the British major was “very comfortable” with its 40% stake in LNG Canada, and while it was “not necessarily looking at reducing our equity interest,” the company was keen to generate cash from lower-return parts of its business and where it is not the natural owner.
Apollo, Blackstone and KKR declined comment.
INSURANCE MONEY
Shell is the largest backer of LNG Canada, whose other owners include Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp, Malaysia’s Petronas, and MidOcean, a joint venture of investment firm EIG and Saudi Aramco. The allure for potential buyers of LNG Canada has only increased in recent weeks as North American energy assets have benefited from moving oil and gas unencumbered as Middle Eastern energy supply has been throttled due to the U.S.-Iran war.
All three asset managers are using capital from their insurance businesses – Apollo’s Athene, Blackstone Credit & Insurance, and KKR’s Global Atlantic – to boost their respective bids, some of the people said.
Money managers have in recent years increased their use of insurance assets as a low-cost funding source for other strategic areas of their business. Infrastructure assets are well-suited to such investments, as they are considered lower risk and long duration.
Blackstone, for example, used its insurance unit last year to back a joint venture with EQT, which owns a number of the natural gas producer’s stakes in major U.S. pipeline assets.
(Reporting by David French in New York and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; additional Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Stephanie Kelly in London; editing by David Gaffen)