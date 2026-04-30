Keyera Announces Timing of 2026 First Quarter Results and 2026 Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2026 results before markets open on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast that have been scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time). Keyera will also be holding its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in-person and virtually on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time (12:00 PM Eastern Time).

First Quarter 2026 Results

The conference call dial-in number is 888-510-2154 or 437-900-0527. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time on May 28, 2026 (12:00 AM Eastern Time on May 29, 2026), by dialing 888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 30975.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number here to receive an instant automated call back. This link will be active on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera’s website at Events & Presentations – Keyera. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Keyera is also pleased to announce that it has filed the Management Information Circular and related meeting and proxy materials (the “Meeting Materials”), for the Annual Meeting. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available on Keyera’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Keyera’s website at https://www.keyera.com, and have been mailed to Keyera’s shareholders.

The Annual Meeting will be held in-person and virtually. The in-person meeting will take place at the Lumi Experience Studio located at Suite 1410, 225 6 Ave SW in Calgary, AB and shareholders wishing to attend virtually can do so via live audio webcast. The webcast link can be found here or on Keyera’s website at https://www.keyera.com under Investors, Annual meeting.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote at the Annual Meeting or by proxy. Details on how to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting are available in the Meeting Materials.

Shareholders with questions may contact either Keyera’s transfer agent Odyssey Trust Company by telephone at 1-888-290-1175 or at https://odysseytrust.com/contact/, or Kingsdale Advisors, Keyera’s strategic advisor, by telephone at 1-800-348-1210 (toll-free in North America) or 1-437-561-5014 (text and call enabled outside North America), or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, General Manager, Investor Relations

Tyler Monzingo, Senior Specialist, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403-205-7670

Toll free: 888-699-4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

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