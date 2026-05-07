Permian to US Gulf Coast crude pipeline operational after oil spill 

A pipeline that ships crude oil between the Permian basin in West Texas and Houston was fully operational on Thursday after a brief outage due to a leak, operator ONEOK said.

Traders had received a shipping notice from ONEOK on Wednesday, seen by Reuters, noting that an incident affecting the BridgeTex pipeline could result in temporary delays or interruptions to scheduled receipts and deliveries.

The outage comes as flows from the Permian, the top shale basin, to Gulf Coast pipelines have climbed amid record export demand due to the Iran war.

“The line has been secured and is back in operation. The product is currently contained, and reclamation efforts are ongoing,” a ONEOK spokesperson said.

ONEOK owns about 60% of the about 400-mile Bridgetex crude oil pipeline with a transport capacity of up to 440,000 barrels per day. Plains All American owns the remaining 40%.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)