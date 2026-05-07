Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2026. A total of 79,024,098 common shares representing 51.79% of Vermilion’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

1. Ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors of Vermilion to be elected at the Meeting at eight (8).

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 78,354,677 99.15 % 669,421 0.85 %

2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following eight nominees to serve as directors of Vermilion for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as described in the Information Circular.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Myron M. Stadnyk 67,312,633 98.58 % 970,297 1.42 % Dion Hatcher 67,288,771 98.54 % 994,159 1.46 % Corey B. Bieber 67,229,290 98.46 % 1,053,640 1.54 % James J. Kleckner Jr. 66,265,759 97.05 % 2,017,171 2.95 % Stephen P. Larke 62,482,558 91.51 % 5,800,372 8.49 % Paul B. Myers 67,324,820 98.60 % 958,110 1.40 % Manjit K. Sharma 64,122,755 93.91 % 4,160,175 6.09 % Judy A. Steele 66,934,582 98.03 % 1,348,348 1.97 %

3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Vermilion for the ensuing year.

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 77,827,158 98.49 % 1,196,940 1.51 %

4. Ordinary resolution to accept on an advisory basis the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 66,210,717 96.97 % 2,072,213 3.03 %

Carin S. Knickel and William B. Roby did not stand for re-election at the annual meeting of shareholders and accordingly retired from the Board at the end of their current terms. Vermilion extends its appreciation to Ms. Knickel and Mr. Roby for their service, commitment, and invaluable contributions during their respective tenures as directors of Vermilion.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is a global gas producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration and development of liquids-rich natural gas in Canada and conventional natural gas in Europe while optimizing low-decline oil assets. Our repositioned portfolio is focused on per share value creation, with long-life assets that deliver top decile realized gas prices and enhanced capital allocation optionality.

Vermilion’s priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important than the safety of the public and those who work with Vermilion, and the protection of the natural surroundings. In addition, the Company emphasizes strategic community investment in each of its operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

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