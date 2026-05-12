De-Risking Facility Upgrades Through Full Off-Site Integration and Validation

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Bringing new or upgraded facilities online in Western Canada has become increasingly complex and increasingly unforgiving. Commissioning delays, system integration issues, or power failures can quickly translate into lost production, extended contractor exposure, and escalating costs. For operators working under tight capital discipline and labour constraints, execution certainty is now as critical as technical design.

That reality framed the challenge behind a recent larger facility upgrade in Western Canada. The project required a fully integrated electrical, automation, and power generation system that could be brought online with minimal field risk while remaining flexible enough to support future operational growth. Traditional site-based construction and commissioning were highly uncertain. Any wiring errors, logic conflicts, or equipment incompatibilities discovered late in the process would have risked the schedule and startup reliability.

Why This Project Carried More Than Typical Commissioning Risk

Electrical and automation systems form the backbone of facility reliability. When commissioning issues arise, the impacts extend well beyond construction delays. Prolonged troubleshooting can increase safety exposure, drive up labour costs, and postpone production readiness. In remote operating environments, these challenges are magnified by logistics constraints and limited access to specialized personnel.

The operator also required assurance that the facility’s power infrastructure would not become a constraint as operating demands evolved. Undersized systems could limit future expansion, while overbuilt solutions would unnecessarily increase capital costs. Cybersecurity, communications reliability, and remote visibility were equally important to support day-to-day operations once the facility was live.

Shifting Risk Upstream: Changing the Execution Model

To address these risks, the execution model was shifted upstream. All PLC, MCC, and generator prewiring was completed in a controlled modular fabrication environment rather than in the field. The motor control centre was energized using generator power, allowing full functional testing of electrical and automation systems under simulated operating conditions before deployment.

Early engagement shaped several key engineering decisions. Electrical teams worked with the client well before prewiring began to understand immediate requirements and longer-term facility objectives. This informed the design of a 600-amp utility-and-generator syncing panel rated at 1200 amps, providing additional capacity without requiring future replacement. By designing for expansion upfront, the project avoided costly power system modifications later in the asset lifecycle.

Integrated Teams, Fewer Hand-Offs

Coordination across disciplines was continuous. Electrical, automation, engineering, and compression teams worked in parallel rather than sequentially, reducing handoff risk and schedule compression. Construction meetings were held throughout the project to align timelines, manage building delivery dates, and coordinate the workforce across multiple fabrication locations.

Automation scope focused on improving data efficiency, visibility, and security. MQTT communications were implemented on legacy flow computers to reduce data overhead while maintaining live data feeds to a hosted SCADA platform. Wi-Fi modelling software was used alongside plot plans to verify consistent coverage, supporting operational connectivity and on-site Wi-Fi calling.

Cybersecurity was integrated into the core scope. A next-generation firewall with redundant communication was selected and implemented to secure SCADA connectivity while ensuring reliable operations access. Close coordination between automation and electrical teams enabled motor parameters from the MCC to be displayed directly in SCADA, improving troubleshooting efficiency and supporting preventative maintenance once the facility was operational.

Engineering support remained tightly integrated throughout execution. In-house electrical engineers supported design changes as they arose, coordinated with vendors on custom equipment, and turned around drawing updates quickly as fabrication and field details evolved. The scope of compression work included installing a 600-amp diesel generator, custom welding, and relocating the radiator to the exterior of the building to meet site-specific requirements.

What Changed at Startup and Why It Matters

The impact of this approach was evident before the equipment ever reached the site. Full pre-assembly, energization, and functional testing were completed off-site, shifting installation and commissioning risk into a controlled environment. On-site installation time was reduced, startup troubleshooting was minimized, and operations teams received systems already validated against design specifications.

The completed facility was delivered with robust main and backup power distribution, secure and scalable automation infrastructure, and built-in capacity for future growth. From an operational standpoint, the execution model reduced field labour exposure, improved schedule certainty, and accelerated production readiness. Avoiding rework and reducing commissioning uncertainty also contributed to a lower total cost of ownership over the asset’s life.

Execution Partner and Role

Phoenix Energy Services delivered the integrated solution on the facility project, coordinating electrical, automation, engineering, and compression scopes under a single execution plan. The project reflects an approach centred on early validation, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and controlled execution environments to reduce risk before systems are deployed in the field.

Why This Approach Resonates Beyond a Single Project

Many Western Canadian producers and midstream operators are facing similar challenges as facilities age and operating requirements evolve. Projects that combine power generation, automation, communications, and cybersecurity introduce multiple integration risks if managed in isolation. This project demonstrates how shifting integration and validation upstream can materially improve commissioning outcomes and operational reliability.

The Broader Takeaway for Operators

Large-scale facility upgrades are creating a growing opportunity across the Canadian energy sector, where commissioning success is increasingly determined well before equipment arrives on site. Early integration, realistic testing, and future-ready design are becoming execution requirements rather than optional enhancements for operators seeking predictable startups and long-term facility performance.

About Phoenix Energy Services

Phoenix Energy Services is a Western Canadian energy services provider delivering integrated electrical and instrumentation, automation, engineering, compression, major projects, and safety services. The company supports upstream and midstream operators with construction, facility upgrades, and maintenance execution across a wide range of operating environments. Phoenix Energy Services is known for its multi-discipline coordination, technical depth, and emphasis on safe, high-quality project delivery, with experienced trades and engineering teams supporting complex energy infrastructure projects across the region.

Contact Phoenix Energy Services to discuss your project today!