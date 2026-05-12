BOE Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) announces that the following ten director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

( %)

Number

( %)

James Riddell

102,467,687

99.33

693,373

0.67

James Bell

93,942,201

91.06

9,218,859

8.94

Shane Fildes

102,639,054

99.49

522,006

0.51

Wilfred Gobert

102,518,823

99.38

642,237

0.62

Dirk Jungé

101,109,185

98.01

2,051,875

1.99

Kim Lynch Proctor

102,500,671

99.36

660,389

0.64

Keith MacLeod

102,560,423

99.42

600,637

0.58

Jill McAuley

102,845,202

99.69

315,858

0.31

Susan Riddell Rose

98,472,067

95.45

4,688,993

4.55

Curtis Stange

103,106,789

99.95

54,271

0.05

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders was approved with 102,424,204 (97.60%) of the votes cast for and 2,521,188 (2.40%) votes withheld.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

SOURCE Paramount Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/12/c6798.html

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