Whitecap Resources Inc. announces executive appointments and results of shareholders’ meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap” or the “Company”) (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph (Joey) Wong as President, reflecting the Company’s continued focus on leadership development and long-term succession planning. Joey has been with Whitecap for the past twelve years and is currently our Vice President, Unconventional and responsible for the development of our Montney and Duvernay assets. In this new role, Mr. Wong will assume expanded responsibility for the Company’s day-to-day operations and execution of our strategic priorities, working closely with our CEO Grant Fagerheim.

The Company also announced the appointment of Travis Tweit as Chief Operating Officer, further enhancing operational leadership and supporting continued growth and scale. Mr. Tweit has been with the Company since 2010 and is currently our Vice President, Operations. Jeffrey Mazurak, who has been with Whitecap since 2021 will be promoted to Vice President, Operations from his current role of Director, Unconventional Operations.

All three individuals have played a critical role in advancing our strategy and strengthening our performance. These appointments reflect both their significant contributions to date and the important leadership roles they will continue to play as we position the Company for the future.

RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

Whitecap is also pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 532,284,407 common shares representing 43.85% of Whitecap’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

At the meeting, by ordinary resolution, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at eleven. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage)

529,087,396 (99.42%)

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Whitecap with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (Percentage) Scott D. Althen 513,872,950 (99.36 %) Grant B. Fagerheim 512,925,953 (99.17 %) Jodi J. Jenson Labrie 508,179,412 (98.26 %) Vineeta Maguire 513,234,859 (99.23 %) Glenn A. McNamara 316,786,150 (61.25 %) Barbara E. Munroe 506,899,396 (98.01 %) Stephen C. Nikiforuk 483,181,316 (93.42 %) Myron M. Stadnyk 514,414,481 (99.46 %) Kenneth S. Stickland 468,660,500 (90.62 %) Bradley J. Wall 462,876,785 (89.50 %) Grant A. Zawalsky 477,397,190 (92.31 %)

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of Whitecap to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage)

503,281,776 (94.57%)

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning Whitecap’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage)

486,256,623 (94.02%)

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at wcap.ca.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

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