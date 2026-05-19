New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 19
|General Foreperson – Instrumentation
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|May. 19
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|May. 19
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|May. 19
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 19
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 17
|Project Expeditor – Calgary, Alberta
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|May. 14
|FLEET MAINTENANCE COORDINATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 13
|Reporting & Systems Analyst
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|May. 13
|Welders Helper
|Strike Group
|Edson
|May. 13
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson