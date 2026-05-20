Headwater Exploration Inc. announces results of annual shareholder meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ – Headwater Exploration Inc. (“Headwater“) (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in Headwater’s management information circular dated April 2, 2026 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 20, 2026. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater’s shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Chandra Henry Elected 168,772,758 (99.24 %) 1,300,015 (0.76 %) Jason Jaskela Elected 169,753,233 (99.81 %) 319,540 (0.19 %) Stephen Larke Elected 167,199,970 (98.31 %) 2,872,803 (1.69 %) Karen Nielsen Elected 169,649,033 (99.75 %) 423,740 (0.25 %) Kevin Olson Elected 166,276,744 (97.77 %) 3,796,029 (2.23 %) David Pearce Elected 168,813,213 (99.26 %) 1,259,560 (0.74 %) Neil Roszell Elected 168,383,845 (99.01 %) 1,688,928 (0.99 %) Kam Sandhar Elected 169,750,873 (99.81 %) 321,900 (0.19 %) Cheree Stephenson Elected 169,759,773 (99.82 %) 313,000 (0.18 %)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.98% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater’s approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 97.29% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.

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