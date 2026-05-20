Headwater Exploration Inc. announces results of annual shareholder meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ – Headwater Exploration Inc. (“Headwater“) (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in Headwater’s management information circular dated April 2, 2026 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 20, 2026. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater’s shareholders.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:
|
Nominee
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Chandra Henry
|
Elected
|
168,772,758
(99.24 %)
|
1,300,015
(0.76 %)
|
Jason Jaskela
|
Elected
|
169,753,233
(99.81 %)
|
319,540
(0.19 %)
|
Stephen Larke
|
Elected
|
167,199,970
(98.31 %)
|
2,872,803
(1.69 %)
|
Karen Nielsen
|
Elected
|
169,649,033
(99.75 %)
|
423,740
(0.25 %)
|
Kevin Olson
|
Elected
|
166,276,744
(97.77 %)
|
3,796,029
(2.23 %)
|
David Pearce
|
Elected
|
168,813,213
(99.26 %)
|
1,259,560
(0.74 %)
|
Neil Roszell
|
Elected
|
168,383,845
(99.01 %)
|
1,688,928
(0.99 %)
|
Kam Sandhar
|
Elected
|
169,750,873
(99.81 %)
|
321,900
(0.19 %)
|
Cheree Stephenson
|
Elected
|
169,759,773
(99.82 %)
|
313,000
(0.18 %)
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.98% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.
The resolution to accept Headwater’s approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 97.29% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.
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