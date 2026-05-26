Canadian energy minister set to make LNG announcement

Canada’s energy minister will announce a measure related to international energy exports on Wednesday in Vancouver, the federal government said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is scheduled to make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. PT, according to a press release from Natural Resources Canada.

The press release did not specify the nature of the announcement.

The announcement comes as Canada seeks to expand its role in global energy markets and diversify export opportunities amid shifting trade and geopolitical dynamics.