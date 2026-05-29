Chevron Names New General Counsel

R. Hewitt Pate to retire after 17 years with the company

Scott A. Keller named general counsel

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced the appointment of Scott A. Keller as general counsel.

Keller, 44, will join Chevron on July 1 as general counsel, and will report to Chevron’s current chief legal officer, R. Hewitt Pate, in anticipation of Pate’s expected retirement in mid-2027 after 17 years of service.

Upon his expected appointment to the position of chief legal officer, effective January 1, 2027, Keller will lead the company’s worldwide legal affairs. He will report to Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth.

“Scott brings exceptional experience and expertise, including a strong record of leading through complex matters and a clear understanding of the issues shaping our business environment,” Wirth said. “I’m pleased to welcome Scott to Chevron and look forward to the valuable experience and perspective he will bring to our company.”

Keller is a leading appellate and constitutional lawyer and cofounder of Lehotsky Keller Cohn LLP. He previously served as Solicitor General of Texas. He is the only practicing lawyer to have argued more than ten cases at both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Texas Supreme Court. Keller is recognized for his expertise in high stakes litigation involving constitutional, administrative and commercial disputes and for advising clients on complex matters with significant business and public policy implications. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a juris doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.

Prior to joining Chevron in 2009, Pate was a long-time partner at Hunton & Williams in Washington, D.C. and headed the firm’s Global Competition practice. He also served as the assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Antitrust Division, responsible for energy, transportation, and other regulatory matters. Pate also served as Ewald Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Virginia.

During his tenure with Chevron, Pate has led several high-profile legal efforts, including most recently the successful international arbitration outcome related to the Hess Corporation acquisition. Pate also guided Chevron’s successful defense against a decades-long multibillion-dollar lawsuit in Ecuador, leading efforts that uncovered fraud and bribery by an American trial lawyer. These actions resulted in a decisive victory for the company in U.S. federal court under the RICO statute and a landmark international arbitration award.

“Hew has played an important role in shaping Chevron’s legal strategy and successfully leading the company through some of its most consequential matters,” Wirth said. “His steady leadership, counsel and commitment to Chevron have made a lasting mark on our organization, and I am grateful for all he has done for our company.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of operations, and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com

NOTICE

As used in this news release, the term “Chevron” and such terms as “the company,” “the corporation,” “our,” “we,” “us” and “its” may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron’s operations, assets and strategy that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about the petroleum, chemicals, and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “advances,” “commits,” “drives,” “aims,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “believes,” “approaches,” “seeks,” “schedules,” “estimates,” “positions,” “pursues,” “progress,” “design,” “enable,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “budgets,” “outlook,” “trends,” “guidance,” “focus,” “on track,” “trajectory,” “goals,” “objectives,” “strategies,” “opportunities,” “poised,” “potential,” “ambitions,” “future,” “aspires” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company’s products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company’s global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates, including Venezuela; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the global response to these hostilities; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the amount and timing of settlements on the company’s commodity derivative contracts; the company’s ability to realize anticipated cost savings and efficiencies associated with enterprise structural cost reduction initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; changes in projected future cash flows; timing of crude oil liftings; uncertainties about the estimated quantities of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; pace and scale of the development of large carbon capture and storage and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company’s suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company’s joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company’s operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company’s control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures related to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Hess Corporation; the company’s future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; changes to the company’s capital allocation strategies; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company’s ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 21 through 27 of the company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Allison Cook, acook@chevron.com