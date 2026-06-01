Weatherford to acquire oilfield tech firm NCS Multistage

Oilfield services provider Weatherford International said on Monday it has agreed to acquire energy technology firm NCS Multistage Holdings in a cash-and-stock deal.

On a blended basis, Weatherford will pay the equivalent of 0.463 of its shares for each NCS share, with roughly 20% of the consideration in cash.

Based on Reuters calculations, the deal values NCS at about $126 million, or $48 per share, representing a premium of about 13% to its last close.

* Amid increasingly demanding drilling conditions, oilfield services companies have been looking to expand their technology portfolios, build capabilities in more complex and unconventional wells and improve efficiency.

* Last year, Baker Hughes had agreed to buy Chart Industries for $13.6 billion in an all-cash deal, including debt.

* NCS shareholders can elect to receive either 0.554 Weatherford shares for each NCS share, or a combination of 0.239 Weatherford shares and a cash amount equal in value to 0.137 shares.

* NCS Multistage provides technologies to improve oil and gas well completions and performance, particularly in more complex operating conditions.

* “The acquisition of NCS Multistage is a natural complement to our completions strategy and enhances the application fit of our well construction products portfolio,” said Weatherford CEO Girish Saligram.

* The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

* Until the transaction closes, Weatherford and NCS Multistage will continue to operate as independent companies.

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)