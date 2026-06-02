GLJ and Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. Combine Expertise to Support Continued Growth

June 2, 2026





(L-R): Alan Withey, Jodi Anhorn, Tracy Bellingham, Kathleen Dorey, Michael Livingstone, Brad Hayes

CALGARY, AB – GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”), global energy consultants, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. (“PRCL”), a respected Canadian geoscience and engineering consulting firm.

As a result of the acquisition, GLJ will strengthen its position as a leading provider of geoscience, engineering, and energy consulting services by combining PRCL’s internationally recognized subsurface expertise with GLJ’s multidisciplinary technical capabilities. Together, the organizations will expand GLJ’s capacity to support clients with deeper technical insight, enhanced studies capabilities, and broader access to specialized geoscience and engineering expertise. The acquisition reflects a shared commitment to technical excellence and positions GLJ for continued growth in Canadian and international markets.

Joining GLJ as Senior Geoscience Advisors, Brad Hayes and Kathleen Dorey bring decades of industry experience and technical leadership that will further strengthen GLJ’s geoscience capabilities.

“Over the past several years, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Brad and Kathleen and have seen firsthand the experience and technical strength they bring to every project,” said Mike Livingstone, Senior Vice President, Geosciences at GLJ.

“Their commitment to technical excellence, combined with a strong alignment of values, makes GLJ and PRCL a natural fit. We identified significant opportunities to build on our growing studies portfolio, and bringing the strength of PRCL into GLJ supports our long-term strategy while creating new opportunities for our clients and our team.”

“Bringing GLJ and Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. together represents a strategic alignment of two highly respected organizations with shared values, complementary expertise, and a common commitment to delivering exceptional services for clients,” said Kathleen Dorey, Managing Partner, PRCL.

“This combination strengthens our technical capabilities, expands opportunities for our people, and positions us to better support clients as the industry continues to evolve. Together we will build the depth of insight and service we provide to clients while creating exciting opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and long-term growth across our teams. We are very excited about the future we will build together!”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected benefits, future opportunities, growth initiatives, and integration plans associated with the acquisition. These statements reflect GLJ’s current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may affect future outcomes.

GLJ assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About GLJ Ltd.

As global energy consultants, GLJ’s expertise has evolved over our 53 years to meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy. Our team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals are international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services. We are future-thinking and have a proven track record of helping our clients find the right sustainable solutions that enable them to thrive.

GLJ helps businesses navigate the changing energy landscape and gives them confidence in taking the next step with tailored sustainable strategies – regardless of the project phase or business sector.

About Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd.

Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd. was founded in 1972 as an oil & gas consulting firm. Over the years, we have built diverse geoscience, engineering and management skills and a tremendous library of subsurface projects and experience.

Today, PRCL is a global consulting firm working around the globe in support of resource industries, investors, governments and regulators.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dean Anderson

Director, Business Development

GLJ Ltd.

danderson@gljpc.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/glj-ltd