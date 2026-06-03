See How AI Is Moving Into Oil and Gas Operations

AI adoption in oil and gas is shifting from experimentation to execution. Canadian operators are increasingly focused on how intelligence supports daily operational decisions across assets and crews.

From maintenance scheduling to equipment performance, AI is being embedded into workflows that influence uptime, cost, and reliability under real operating conditions.

Join IFS for a lunch discussion with industry peers, exploring how energy organizations are applying AI at scale. Registration is open – and limited seats are available.

IFS Lunch & Learn

Calgary Petroleum Club

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Get registered