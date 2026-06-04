Engineering Under Pressure

How projects move forward when timelines compress and conditions change

In today’s energy and infrastructure environment, pressure is no longer the exception, it’s the baseline.

Across North America, a new wave of investment is accelerating project timelines. Industry estimates suggest more than $1 trillion in new pipeline infrastructure will be required in the coming decades, driven by rising energy demand, LNG exports, and electrification. At the same time, a surge in LNG and export infrastructure projects is moving forward in parallel, compressing schedules and placing greater demands on engineering and project delivery teams.

For those responsible for delivering these projects, the challenge isn’t just scale. It’s execution under constantly shifting conditions.

“Most projects don’t fail because of bad design,” says Fletcher Evans, P.Eng., Vice President, Project Delivery at Lauren, a mid-sized EPCM firm with locations in Calgary, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Houston. “They struggle when the conditions change and the team can’t adjust fast enough. That’s where execution really matters.”

When timelines compress

Compressed schedules are now a common reality. Whether driven by market conditions, regulatory timelines, or construction windows, teams are often asked to deliver faster than planned, exposing gaps quickly.

“You can’t just take a standard schedule and push it harder,” Evans explains. “You have to rethink how the work is sequenced, how decisions are made, and how teams are aligned. Otherwise, you’re just accelerating the risk.”

That often means revisiting fundamentals:

Breaking work into executable packages

Prioritizing critical path decisions

Increasing communication cadence across disciplines

Engaging the right expertise early

It also demands teams that understand both engineering and field execution. Under pressure, theoretical solutions don’t hold up.

Adapting when scope shifts

Scope change is constant. As projects move from concept into execution, new information emerges from field conditions to stakeholder requirements.

“Managing scope changes effectively requires an active presence and steady hand,” says Graham Pavlik, P.Eng., PMP, Director of Project Management Office (PMO) at Lauren. “Without strong controls and clear accountability, small changes can compound quickly into delays and cost overruns.”

Effective teams respond by:

Maintaining disciplined change management

Understanding downstream impacts before decisions are made

Keeping engineering, procurement, and construction aligned

Communicating clearly and responsively across stakeholders

“When teams are moving fast, communication gaps create risk,” Pavlik adds. “Staying ahead of change and proactively communicating and getting stakeholder buy-in is critical to keeping projects on track.”

Working in real-world conditions

Beyond timelines and scope, many projects face physical and logistical constraints: remote terrain, weather, limited access, environmental and stakeholder sensitivities.

“You’re often working within narrow construction windows,” says Evans. “That forces a different level of discipline. You have to be precise, because there’s very little margin for error.”

In these environments, execution depends on alignment. Engineering decisions must reflect field realities, and teams must operate with a shared understanding of constraints.

“When teams are aligned across engineering, construction, and procurement, you can adapt. When they’re not, pressure exposes those gaps very quickly,” Evans explains.

Nimble, integrated execution

For Lauren, this is where delivery models matter.

“In high-pressure environments, responsiveness is everything,” says Dustin Edgren, President of Lauren. “Clients don’t have time for delays or layers of approvals. They need teams that can move with them.”

That requires a more nimble, integrated approach, one where project teams operate as a seamless extension of the client.

“Our teams work as one with the client,” Edgren explains. “That means being closely connected, highly responsive, and aligned around the same outcomes. Decisions happen in real time, with the people closest to the work.”

This model emphasizes:

Senior-led teams with decision-making authority

Direct communication between disciplines and with clients

Reduced bureaucracy and faster response times

Accountability at every level

It also creates a different level of ownership.

“Project leaders are empowered to act, but they’re accountable for results. That balance allows us to stay flexible without losing control,” Edgren says.

Structure over heroics

There’s often a tendency to view high-pressure projects as situations where teams simply need to work harder. But experienced teams know sustainable performance comes from structure, not intensity.

“You can’t consistently rely on last-minute efforts to save a project,” Pavlik says. “You need systems that allow teams to make informed decisions quickly and confidently.”

That includes:

Clear governance and decision-making frameworks

Defined roles and accountability

Real-time visibility into schedule and cost

Strong project controls

When those elements are in place, teams can move quickly without losing discipline.

Execution is the differentiator

As infrastructure investment accelerates, the ability to operate under pressure will only become more important. Timelines will remain tight, conditions will continue to shift, and projects will demand greater coordination across disciplines.

“The reality is, pressure isn’t going away,” Evans says. “The teams that succeed are the ones built for it from the start.”

In today’s environment, execution becomes the true differentiator. Not just technical capability, but the ability to respond, adapt, and stay aligned as conditions change.

For Lauren, that means combining structure with flexibility, and discipline with responsiveness. Because when pressure is constant, it’s not just about delivering the work. It’s about how you deliver it and how quickly you can adapt when everything changes.

Corporate Overview

Lauren Services is a Canadian-owned engineering and project execution firm with roots dating back to 1979. From offices in Calgary, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Houston, Lauren delivers smart, fit-for-purpose solutions across the full project lifecycle. Known for combining deep technical expertise with personal integrity, Lauren serves a diverse client base across traditional and transitional energy. Learn more at laurenservices.com.