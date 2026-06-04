Texas power demand growth nearly five times the broader US, report says

Electricity demand in Texas grew 9% in recent months, nearly five times the U.S. average, driven by the expansion of data centers and cryptominers in the Lone Star State, according to data released by Hitachi Energy on Thursday.

* The Texas power grid saw the largest jump in both power demand and the addition of new power supplies of any of the country’s grids in the six months ended in March 2026, the Hitachi Energy Grid Pulse report said.

* “Load growth over the last six months has been aggressive,” said Hitachi Energy Advisor Debashis Bose.

* Nationwide, about 28 gigawatts of new power-generating resources, primarily solar and battery storage, were added between October 2025 and March.

* Texas’ ERCOT grid and the Midwest U.S. Midcontinent Independent System Operator grid accounted for half of all of the power generation additions.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York)