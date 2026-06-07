TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Energy conference

The Global Energy Show is set to kick off in Calgary on Tuesday. Among the scheduled speakers are federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, the premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories and the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s upstream division.

Trade figures

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade numbers for April on Tuesday. Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.8 billion in March, its first surplus since September as increased shipments of gold and higher oil prices drove exports to their highest level in more than a year.

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada is expected to make an interest rate announcement on Wednesday morning. The central bank is widely forecasted by economists to keep its policy interest rate on hold at 2.25 per cent.

Dollarama results

Dollarama Inc. will report its first-quarter results on Thursday morning and hold its annual shareholder meeting. The retailer said earlier this year it would resist hiking its prices as much as possible as the war in the Middle East drove up energy prices, threatening to push the cost of everything higher.

Transat results

Transat AT Inc. is expected to report its second-quarter results on Thursday morning. The company said last month that high jet fuel prices added $70 million in additional costs for March and April compared with the same months last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL, TSX:TRZ)