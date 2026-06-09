Alberta Startup Targets Frac Water Storage Gap with 30,000 m³ Modular System

Freshet Systems has introduced the Freshet Tank, an innovative 30,000 m³ modular above ground water storage system designed for the scale, agility, and flexibility required in current hydraulic fracturing operations.

Frac water logistics have changed dramatically over the past decade. Supply flowrates have increased threefold, and total water demand per development program has more than doubled in some assets. Yet much of the temporary water storage infrastructure used across the industry remains largely unchanged from systems deployed 20 years ago, when frac volumes, rates, and logistics complexity were much lower. At the same time, water sourcing at today’s scale has become more difficult, with drought and activity levels compounding across key producing regions.

This has created a clear gap in the current water storage offering. Smaller temporary systems provide agility but often lack the scale required for modern frac programs. Permanent reservoirs provide scale, but are static, capital intensive, and difficult to adapt as development plans shift. The Freshet Tank is designed to improve that tradeoff by providing reservoir like storage capacity in a modular system that can be deployed and relocated as asset plans change.

The standard Freshet Tank capacity is 30,000 m³. Its modular nature enables flexible configurations between 20,000 m³ and 50,000 m³. The key innovation behind the Freshet Tank is its controlled radial expansion structural system. Instead of avoiding movement at all costs, the system is engineered to allow limited, controlled strain in key structural elements, resulting in radial expansion of approximately 0.5% of tank diameter. This allows water loads to be transferred efficiently into high strength continuous steel strands, using more of the material’s elastic capacity without adding unnecessary mass. The result is the lightest system in its size class, simplifying transportation, logistics, and installation equipment requirements while remaining cost competitive with existing water storage options.

In early March 2026, Freshet Systems commissioned a 6,500 m³ pilot tank south of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The system was installed in typical of Alberta winter conditions, experiencing multiple freeze-thaw cycles. Since deployment, over 500,000 structural and behavioural data points have been collected, exceeding anticipated performance metrics. The pilot moved the Freshet Tank from engineering development into commercial stage, demonstrating that the system can be deployed, commissioned and operated in the same environments where hydraulic fracturing water infrastructure is required.

The Freshet Tank is currently positioned for freshwater storage applications, including frac water staging, temporary water hubs, flexible development programs, seasonal storage, and large volume storage in immature assets where permanent reservoirs may not yet be justified. It can also offer storage elasticity when shifts in completion designs leave existing reservoirs insufficient for projected asset demands.

The system also creates future opportunities for produced water applications. Tactically, the Freshet Tank can help bridge early production water bottlenecks, enabling faster well tie-ins without overwhelming downstream infrastructure. Strategically, its scale can support reuse models through decentralized, pad-level storage, helping operators store, treat, and reuse water closer to the point of demand while reducing dependence on capital-intensive conveyance, treatment, storage, or disposal infrastructure.

Commercial freshwater deployments and produced water pilots are targeted for early 2027.

“Water storage has not evolved at the same pace as hydraulic fracturing,” said Guillermo Guglietti, President of Freshet Systems. “The Freshet Tank gives operators unparalleled scale without sacrificing the agility of temporary systems. It allows companies to store meaningful volumes where they need them, when they need them, and adapt as their assets evolve.”

For more information, visit www.freshetsystems.com.