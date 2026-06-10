Woodfibre LNG head says global buyers recognizing Canada as stable supplier

CALGARY – The CEO of the under-construction Woodfibre LNG project in British Columbia says Ottawa’s push to market Canada as a reliable energy supplier is starting to come to fruition.

Luke Schauerte made his remarks in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Energy Show in Calgary, and shortly after another B.C. LNG project in development, Ksi Lisims, signed preliminary supply deals with German utilities.

He says the global LNG market is sophisticated and complex, allowing for so-called swap deals between buyers and sellers on opposite sides of the world — agreements that were seldom talked about just a few years ago.

Most Canadian LNG projects are operating, under construction or planned for the northwest coast, but Woodfibre is further south, in Squamish, B.C.

Schauerte says the project is 65 per cent complete, with the focus this year on connecting the various components and a startup targeted for next year.

Woodfibre says it is the first industrial project to recognize a non-treaty Indigenous government, the Squamish Nation, as a full environmental regulator.

“I do see Canadian LNG as Indigenous LNG,” Schauerte said.

Woodfibre is 70 per cent owned by Pacific Energy Corp., which is a unit of Singapore-based RGE group of companies. Enbridge Inc. holds the remaining stake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.