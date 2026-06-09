New York state’s electricity reserves are shrinking, grid operator says

* The retirement of fossil fuel-fired power plants in New York has outpaced the addition of comparable new electricity generation, resulting in a 1.5 gigawatt net decline in supplies since 2019, the NYISO said in an annual report.
* Rising power demand from the electrification of buildings and transportation, as well as the construction of very large industrial energy users, is intensifying the supply-and-demand crunch, it said.
* That disparity is becoming a particular concern in the winter, with more buildings relying on electrical heat systems and when natural gas-fired power systems are more prone to freezing, NYISO said.
* Prolonged cold spells over the past two years have reduced electricity supplies to razor-thin margins and “pushed the system near its limits, requiring frequent emergency actions,” NYISO said.
* “Winter conditions are emerging as one of the most significant reliability challenges facing New York’s electric system,” said NYISO, which also said that adding supplies of both renewable and fossil-fired power plants would be needed to increase the grid’s reliability.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)