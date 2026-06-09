Permian Strategic Partnership Highlights $2.3 Billion in Regional Investment and Expanding Economic Impact Across the Permian Basin

New reports show the Permian Basin supports more than 940,000 U.S. jobs, generates billions in state revenue, and continues driving American energy leadership.

MIDLAND, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Permian Strategic Partnership (the PSP), a coalition of 25 leading Permian Basin energy companies and two university systems, today released its 2025 Annual Report and latest Power of the Permian economic impact report, highlighting how continued investment across the Permian Basin is strengthening local communities while helping drive American energy production and economic growth nationwide.

Since its founding in 2019, the PSP has invested approximately $21 million in education, healthcare, workforce development, and road safety initiatives across 22 counties in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Those investments have helped leverage more than $2.3 billion in regional impact while supporting long-term improvements across the Basin. The 2025 report also highlights several new initiatives, including a pediatric residency program, expanded investments in Career and Technical Education (CTE), two tele-audiology clinics, and a regional mental health summit.

“The Permian Basin continues to play a critical role in powering the U.S. economy while supporting the communities at the center of this region’s growth,” said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP. “These reports reflect the impact that long-term investment, collaboration, and regional partnership can have across both local communities and the broader American economy.”

The accompanying Power of the Permian report highlights the Basin’s growing role as a driver of U.S. energy production and economic growth. The Permian currently accounts for more than 44 percent of all active drilling rigs in the United States and is projected to generate approximately $366 billion in gross product impact by 2050.

By the Numbers

$2.3 billion in leveraged regional investment

$215 million invested by the PSP since 2019

940,000+ U.S. jobs are currently supported by the Permian Basin

$114 billion contributed to the U.S. balance of trade in 2025

Nearly 50% of projected U.S. oil production by 2027

1.16 million U.S. jobs projected by 2050

The PSP has officially released its 2025 Annual Report and Power of the Permian economic impact report. To read the full reports, visit: Permianpartnership.org/power-of-the-permian and Permianpartnership.org/annual-reports/.

About the Permian Strategic Partnership: The Permian Strategic Partnership (the PSP) is a coalition of 25 leading Permian Basin energy companies and two university systems that have joined together to work in partnership with leaders across the region’s communities to address current and future challenges to the responsible development of the vast oil and natural gas resources of the Permian Basin in the states of New Mexico and Texas. The PSP members are BPX Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Deep Blue, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, Energy Transfer, EOG Resources, ExxonMobil, Halliburton, Helmerich & Payne, Kinetik, Liberty Energy, Mewbourne Oil Company, Occidental, Oncor, Ovintiv, Permian Resources, Phillips 66, Plains All American, ProPetro, SLB, Targa Resources, The Texas Tech University System, The University of Texas System, WaterBridge Resources, and Western Midstream. For more information, visit www.permianpartnership.org .

Media Contact:

Sharon Chapman, 512.568.7159

SChapman@themach1group.com

SOURCE Permian Strategic Partnership