Discount on Western Canada Select widens

The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures widened on Monday.

WCS for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $11.40 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to $11.15 a barrel on Friday.

* WCS is ending its monthly trading cycle with the differential nearly $4 tighter than it was in mid May. It has been on a narrowing trend this month, tightening by approximately $4 since mid-May.

* Western Canadian crude inventories are low, contributing to crude export supply tightness out of the region.

* Global oil prices settled down $4 a barrel to a three-month low on Monday after President Donald Trump said the United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Joyjeet Das)