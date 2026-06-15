Stocks of oil in US Strategic Petroleum Reserve falls to lowest since 1983

Stocks in the SPR also dropped below the levels seen during the administration of former President Joe Biden, when it touched a low of 346.8 million barrels. Republican lawmakers at the time raised concerns that the sale of 180 million barrels of oil — the largest ever from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — was being used as a “political tool” and had damaged the system’s delicate salt caverns. The Biden administration denied those claims.
Under the latest SPR loans, companies borrowing the oil are required to return the original volumes, with a premium in the form of extra oil. The department says that system will help stabilize markets at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Timothy Gardner in Washington DC; Editing by Liz Hampton)