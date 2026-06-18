LNG Canada Ships 100th Cargo, Marking Milestone Year for Canada’s LNG Industry

LNG Canada has shipped its 100th liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, marking a significant operational milestone less than a year after the project began exports, the company said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

The milestone underscores a strong first year for Canada’s largest LNG export project, which has helped establish the country as a new supplier to global energy markets. LNG Canada said its focus remains on safe and responsible operations as it continues ramping up production.

The project is expected to play a central role in Canada’s ambitions to become one of the world’s top five LNG exporting nations, leveraging abundant natural gas resources and direct shipping access to Asian markets.

As global demand for LNG continues to grow, LNG Canada’s safe and successful start-up and operational performance are being closely watched as a benchmark for future Canadian LNG developments.

Next up for industry watchers is a financial investment decision (FID) on Phase 2 of the project, expected before the end of the year.