Shipping slows after Iran says it has again shut the Strait of Hormuz

Among the ships that exited the strait on Saturday, three of them were VLCCs carrying crude from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq while there were also three tankers carrying various oil products, the data showed.
A total of 13 ships entered the strait on Saturday, including two VLCCs, the data showed. Gulf producers Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and Kuwait Petroleum Corp have issued tenders selling crude with the option of loading from inside and outside the Strait of Hormuz.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates)