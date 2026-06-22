ExxonMobil Announces Planned Effective Date for Move to Texas

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced that its redomiciliation from New Jersey to Texas is expected to become effective on July 1, 2026.

As part of this change, ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation will become the publicly traded parent company, replacing Exxon Mobil Corporation of New Jersey. Shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XOM,” and shareholders are not required to take any action.

Shareholders approved the move to Texas at the company’s 2026 Annual Meeting. Additional details are available in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ExxonMobil expects to file a Form 8-K upon completion.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The Company’s primary businesses – Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO 2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements related to the benefits and effects of the proposed redomiciliation of ExxonMobil from New Jersey to Texas (the “Texas Redomiciliation”) and other statements of future events or conditions following the Texas Redomiciliation also are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or events, including future litigation; expectations related to the Texas business environment and Texas courts; potential benefits, implications, risks, costs, tax effects, cost savings, or other related implications associated with the Texas Redomiciliation; the Company’s future financial position, growth opportunities, and trends in the markets in which we operate; and the prospects, plans, and objectives of management and the Board, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, legislative, regulatory, or judicial developments; unexpected costs, fees, or expenses related to the Texas Redomiciliation; the nature, cost, and outcome of any litigation or other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the Texas Redomiciliation; unanticipated responses to the Texas Redomiciliation from customers, suppliers, and others with whom the Company does business; any inability to consummate the Texas Redomiciliation within the anticipated time period, or at all, due to any reason, including the failure to obtain necessary shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026, the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 10, 2026, and as otherwise described or updated from time to time in ExxonMobil’s other filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Media Relations

(737) 272-1452