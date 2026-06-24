AltaGas announces utilities leadership transition and continued execution of long-term strategy

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) announces a transition within its Utilities leadership team, reflecting the depth of its internal talent and continued progress in executing its long-term Utilities strategy.

Donald “Blue” Jenkins will be stepping down from his roles as Executive Vice President of AltaGas, and President of Washington Gas effective June 30, 2026, to accept a role at another organization. AltaGas thanks Blue for his leadership and contributions to the growth, operational performance, and strategic positioning of the Company’s Utilities business since 2019 and wish him continued success in his future endeavours. AltaGas will leverage its deep and experienced internal leadership team to seamlessly transition responsibilities and maintain strong execution across its Utilities platform.

Effective July 1, 2026, Corine Bushfield will be appointed Executive Vice President and President, Utilities of AltaGas. Ms. Bushfield has a strong track record of converting strategy into results through operational excellence and disciplined execution, combined with the strategic and financial leadership that will be important for maximizing the long-term value of the Utilities business. Ms. Bushfield joined AltaGas in 2016 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, where she is responsible for human resources, information technology, and supply chain management across the enterprise. A Chartered Professional Accountant, she brings 30 years of industry experience, with prior roles as Chief Financial Officer of Long Run Exploration, Vice President and Assistant Controller at Encana, and senior positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

William “Jason” Weekley will be appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Utilities and President, Washington Gas effective July 1, 2026. Mr. Weekley currently serves as Senior Vice President, Utilities Operations at Washington Gas and brings more than 25 years of experience across the natural gas utility sector. Mr. Weekley has a demonstrated track record leading multi-state operations, large-scale capital programs, and engineering and construction functions.

“This transition reflects the strength and depth of our leadership team,” said Vern Yu, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltaGas. “On behalf of the Board and the entire AltaGas team, I want to thank Blue for his contributions to AltaGas’ success. I would also like to congratulate both Corine and Jason for their expanded roles. The moves we have made today speak to the caliber of talent at AltaGas and we are confident in our ability to seamlessly transition responsibilities internally. Corine’s proven track record will enable us to continue advancing AltaGas’ Utilities strategy, driving operational excellence, and delivering safe, reliable service to our customers.”

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Jon.Morrison@altagas.ca

Aaron Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Aaron.Swanson@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

media.relations@altagas.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word “will” and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the Utilities leadership transition and the effective dates thereof and the expectation that leveraging AltaGas’ deep and experienced internal leadership team will result in a seamless transition of responsibilities and maintaining strong execution across its Utilities platform. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas’ current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas’ public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas’ actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

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