Comment period opens for planned liquefied petroleum gas facility on B.C. coast

OTTAWA – Ottawa has begun taking public comments on a proposed liquefied petroleum gas facility on British Columbia’s north coast.

The Impact Assessment Agency says in a statement that comments on the proposal by Trigon Pacific Terminals at the Port of Prince Rupert must be submitted by July 24.

The agency is also taking applications from different parties to participate in the planning phase of the project’s assessment.

Trigon is proposing a liquefied petroleum gas storage facility where the fuel would be loaded on ships for export.

It would involve construction of up to 20 rail-loading racks at the port to receive fuel shipments, which would be stored up to 158,000 cubic metres of tanks before being shipped out.

Trigon is partially owned by two First Nations in northwestern B.C., the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.