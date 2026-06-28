TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Holiday trading

It’s an abbreviated trading week for stock markets this week. The Toronto Stock Exchange will be closed for trading on Wednesday for the Canada Day holiday, while stock markets in the U.S. will be closed on Friday in observance of the July Fourth holiday which lands on a Saturday this year.

Alberta pipeline

The Alberta government is aiming to deliver a submission for a new West Coast pipeline to Ottawa’s major projects office by Wednesday. The province and Ottawa signed an agreement late last year setting out the conditions for a new West Coast oil pipeline including the Pathways carbon storage project moving ahead.

Trade

Canada, the United States and Mexico face a deadline Wednesday to decide if they want to go ahead with a 16-year extension of their trade deal or trigger a process that would see annual reviews of the agreement until it expires in 2036. Canada and Mexico are both seeking the extension, but the U.S. has voiced little appetite for that option.

Telus

Former CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig officially takes over as chief executive of Telus on Wednesday, succeeding Darren Entwistle who has been in the job for 26 years. Investors will be watching to see if Dodig moves to cut Telus’s dividend which currently gives the company a yield of more than 10 per cent.

GDP report

Statistics Canada will release its reading for the economy for April on Tuesday when it publishes its gross domestic product by industry figures for the month. The agency’s advance estimate released last month suggested growth of 0.4 per cent for April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2026.

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