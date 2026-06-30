New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 30
|Journeyperson Electrician (Local)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jun. 30
|Manager, Materials Testing Center
|Group 10 Engineering Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jun. 30
|Millwright/Heavy Duty Mechanic (Union)
|Cavvy Energy
|Caroline
|Jun. 30
|Field Operator (Union)
|Cavvy Energy
|Caroline
|Jun. 29
|Electrical General Foreman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jun. 29
|Electrical Foreman (Local)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jun. 29
|Oil Battery Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Jun. 26
|Journeyperson Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jun. 26
|Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jun. 26
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Jun. 26
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 26
|JOURNEYMAN/3RD-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 25
|4th Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator (2/2 camp, 7+ years exp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 25
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Jun. 25
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 25
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 25
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Jun. 25
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 24
|Mechanical Engineer (P.Eng)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 24
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 23
|Welders Helper
|Strike Group
|Edson