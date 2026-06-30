BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 30 Journeyperson Electrician (Local) Strike Group Edmonton
Jun. 30 Manager, Materials Testing Center Group 10 Engineering Ltd. Calgary
Jun. 30 Millwright/Heavy Duty Mechanic (Union) Cavvy Energy Caroline
Jun. 30 Field Operator (Union) Cavvy Energy Caroline
Jun. 29 Electrical General Foreman Strike Group All Areas
Jun. 29 Electrical Foreman (Local) Strike Group Edmonton
Jun. 29 Oil Battery Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Jun. 26 Journeyperson Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Jun. 26 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Jun. 26 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Jun. 26 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 26 JOURNEYMAN/3RD-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jun. 25 4th Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator (2/2 camp, 7+ years exp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jun. 25 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Jun. 25 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 25 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 25 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Jun. 25 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 24 Mechanical Engineer (P.Eng) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 24 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jun. 23 Welders Helper Strike Group Edson