New PPF report offers practical playbook to move Canada’s LNG projects from concept to concrete action

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ – Public Policy Forum (PPF) today released an independent policy report that argues Canada can strengthen its economic security, diversify export markets, support Indigenous economic participation, contribute to global emissions reductions and environmental protection, and become a more reliable global energy partner. The momentum seems to be there, but momentum alone won’t put shovels in the ground; concrete actions will.

“Unlocking an Energy Superpower: How to Harness Canada’s LNG and Natural Gas Advantage”, by Arash Golshan and Tim Harper, with Jay Khosla as strategic lead, shifts the LNG conversation from whether liquefied natural gas is an opportunity for Canada to how the country can unlock its potential. Drawing on nearly two decades of Canadian LNG experience, including LNG Canada’s hard-won success and the many projects that stalled, the report translates what worked (and what didn’t) into concrete, actionable recommendations governments, industry and Indigenous partners can use to get the next wave of projects to final investment decision.

“Canada’s greatest opportunities will be realized not through aspiration alone, but through practical policy choices that bring governments, Indigenous partners, industry and communities together around a shared purpose,” said Inez Jabalpurwala, President and CEO of Public Policy Forum. “At PPF, we are increasingly focused on moving beyond identifying the challenge to providing policymakers with practical, actionable pathways forward. This report is designed to do exactly that, offering an independent, evidence-based roadmap for turning Canada’s natural advantages into long-term economic strength and global leadership.”

The report comes at a moment when Canada’s economic and energy security are being reshaped by geopolitical instability, growing demand for reliable energy in Asia and Europe, and the need to diversify exports beyond an increasingly unpredictable United States. Canada is among the world’s top five natural gas producers and the sixth-largest exporter, yet for decades it has remained overwhelmingly dependent on a single export market. A market that, fueled by its shale revolution, has turned into a competitor.

“The biggest risk facing Canada’s LNG sector today isn’t a lack of natural gas or global demand, it’s uncertainty,” said Jay Khosla, Executive Vice-President, Policy and Strategy at Public Policy Forum. “Our report argues that governments can significantly reduce project risk by creating more predictable regulatory processes, coordinating public financing, investing in enabling infrastructure and ensuring Indigenous communities have meaningful opportunities to participate as partners and owners. Those are practical steps that give investors greater confidence while helping Canada build projects more efficiently and responsibly.”

Among its recommendations, the report calls for governments to designate the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Montney formation as strategic national assets, supported by a Natural Gas and LNG Strategy with clear development and investment targets. This would send an unambiguous message and a whole-of-government commitment, mandating concerted action across federal, provincial, and municipal levels. It also recommends applying the principles of PPF’s Build Big Things framework through coordinated financing, effective and efficient regulatory processes, stronger Indigenous economic participation, enabling infrastructure and improved accountability for project delivery.

The report also highlights Canada’s competitive advantages as an LNG producer, including world-leading environmental standards, lower life-cycle emissions, strong methane regulation, opportunities for hydro-powered liquefaction, responsible land and water stewardship, and shorter shipping distances to Asian markets.

“Canada has the benefit of hindsight,” said Arash Golshan, Senior Policy Lead, Energy at Public Policy Forum and lead author of the report. “We now know what slowed projects down, what helped them succeed, and where governments can make targeted improvements. This report translates those lessons into a practical playbook that can help Canada move faster while upholding high environmental standards and advancing Indigenous economic participation.”

The report was informed by multiple roundtables and consultations with senior leaders from industry, Indigenous organizations, federal and provincial governments and independent subject matter experts. It also features interviews conducted by veteran journalist Tim Harper with individuals directly involved in Canada’s LNG experience, providing firsthand insight into the successes, challenges and lessons that shaped the report’s recommendations.

Media are invited to interview Jay Khosla and Arash Golshan following today’s release.

The full report is available at: Unlocking an Energy Superpower – Public Policy Forum

About Public Policy Forum

The Public Policy Forum is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank, and a registered charity. Our members include a diverse range of private, public and non-profit organizations who share insight on policy challenges and developments. We believe good policy is critical to making a better Canada; a country that’s cohesive, resilient, prosperous and secure. Since its inception in 1987, PPF has contributed by researching challenging policy issues, convening roundtables to foster frank and honest dialogue, and celebrating exceptional public policy across Canada.

SOURCE Public Policy Forum

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