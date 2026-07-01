Alberta’s separatism debate jostles summer rodeo scene

Canada’s world-famous Calgary Stampede kicks off on Friday, but a push by Alberta separatists to begin the process of splitting from the country is casting a shadow over the festivities and spurring division at rodeos across the oil-rich province. Alberta residents will vote in a non-binding referendum in October on whether to remain part of Canada, the first time a province outside of Quebec has ever put the question of separation to the public. In the small town of Sundre, in central Alberta, organizers cancelled an annual rodeo parade after a decision to disallow a pro-independence Alberta float led to what they called a barrage of online hostility. Organizers did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter. At the Ponoka Stampede, a “let’s talk” tent sponsored by Alberta separatists attracted curious observers but also annoyed others looking to tune out the political chatter and enjoy a Canadian summer tradition. “I’m getting tired of hearing about it because it’s just causing a lot of people to be stressed or angry with each other for no reason,” said Leanne Brown, a retired police officer who attended the event in Ponoka, some 150 km (93 miles) northeast of Sundre. “It’s a little too much all of the time.” But Chris Parsons, 44, who works in the oil and gas industry and supports Alberta independence, said he’s glad separatists were in attendance with a parade float and a booth at a fair adjacent to the rodeo.

“Maybe they (the federal government) will take us a little bit more seriously,” Parsons said. An Ipsos poll from early June suggested support for Alberta independence has declined 10 percentage points since January, with only 19% of voters now saying they support the province beginning the process required to leave the Canadian federation. The October 19 ballot box question will not trigger separation, but will instead ask residents if the Alberta government should start the legal process that is constitutionally required in order to hold a future binding referendum on independence.

CARNEY TO ATTEND STAMPEDE

Those pushing for separation say they are unhappy with the environmental policies promoted by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, which they believe undermined the province’s oil and gas industry. Trudeau’s successor, Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, has been working to ease some of Alberta’s grievances through a federal-provincial agreement aimed at helping the province grow its energy industry. Carney has confirmed he will attend this year’s Calgary Stampede, telling reporters last week that Canada “is the greatest country in the world.” “We’re not perfect, we can get better, but Canada’s worth fighting for. And standing up for Canada and supporting Canada is important,” said Carney, who largely grew up in Edmonton, Alberta’s provincial capital. Carney, who led the Bank of England in 2016 when Britain held its referendum to leave the European Union, has called the vote being held by Alberta’s right-wing provincial government a “dangerous bluff.” There are also concerns in Ottawa that the referendum could undermine Carney’s attempts to lead a united Canadian front in the renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement in the coming months. Carney will be in Alberta on Wednesday to mark the national Canada Day holiday. More than just a rodeo, the Calgary Stampede is a 10-day extravaganza of Western Canadian culture. A city-wide celebration, Alberta’s biggest tourist event is a chance for everyone — from the smallest child to the highest-powered CEO — to put on a pair of cowboy boots and engage in a range of festivities that include chuckwagon racing, pancake breakfasts, live concerts and the world’s largest outdoor rodeo.

It is typical for politicians of all stripes to attend the Stampede and other Alberta summer festivities, which are natural networking opportunities.

Neither the pro-independence nor the pro-Canada side will have a float in this year’s official Calgary Stampede parade, as applications closed in February, an event spokeswoman said, although many unofficial Stampede functions are hosted by community groups and politicians. The spokeswoman added that the Stampede’s focus remains on “bringing people together through Western hospitality and community spirit.”

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary and Timon Johnson in Ponoka; editing by Caroline Stauffer and Paul Simao)