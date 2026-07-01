Crude and gasoline stocks fall, distillate inventories rise, EIA says  

Crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels to 408.4 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.5 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 709,000 barrels in the week ended June 26, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 85,000 barrels per day.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to 214 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 108.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel drop.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 370,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston )