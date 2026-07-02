Alberta Premier Smith set to announce details of West Coast oil pipeline

CALGARY – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to give details today about her government’s proposed million-barrel-a-day oil pipeline project to the West Coast.

Smith inked an agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney last fall.

Their memorandum of understanding pledges to pave the way for a bitumen pipeline to the West Coast.

It is tied to progress on a major carbon capture network by the province’s biggest oil producers.

Smith’s announcement comes as the province prepares to hold a referendum this fall on separating from Canada.

She says the deal with Ottawa can prove Canada can work, but those pushing for the province to quit Confederation say it cannot fix long-standing grievances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.